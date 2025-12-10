Palghar Crime: Vasai Jewelry Store Robbery Foiled; Couple Arrested In Hours For Attempted Murder

Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop |

Vasai: In a swift operation, Crime Branch Unit-4 solved a brutal daylight robbery attempt and stabbing case within hours, arresting a couple from Nashik. The accused, driven by mounting debts, attempted to loot Ambika Jewelers in Vasai (East) after attacking the shopkeeper on December 9, 2025, around 11:57 AM.

Shopkeeper Targeted Under Pretext

Victim Kalusingh Kharwat was manning his brother’s shop when a man and woman, accompanied by a small child, entered. Pretending to browse rings, they asked the shopkeeper to fetch water for the child. When the shopkeeper went inside, the male suspect attacked him with a knife, inflicting stab wounds to his stomach, hands, cheeks, and chin in an apparent attempt to murder.

Crime Scene Analysis Leads to Arrests

Crime Branch Unit-4 immediately inspected the scene and analysed CCTV footage. Acting on secret intelligence, the team tracked the suspects to Nashik Road, where they detained:

Sohel Sharafat Khan

Firdos Bano Sohel Khan

Motivation Behind the Crime

Investigations revealed the couple hatched the conspiracy to rob the jewelry shop as a desperate measure to pay off debts. They have been handed over to Waliv Police Station for further legal action. A case has been registered under Crime Reg. No. 701/2025, charging the accused under:

BNS Section 109: Attempt to Murder

BNS Section 3(5): Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention

Crime Branch Team Commended

The operation was conducted under guidance from Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional CP Dattatray Shinde, DCP Sandip Doifode, and ACP Madan Ballal. The execution team was led by PI Pramod Badakh and included API Prashant Gangurde, ASI Manohar Taware, Santosh Madne, Shivaji Patil, Dhananjay Choudhary, and other dedicated staff of Crime Branch Unit-4.

