 Palghar Crime: Vasai Jewelry Store Robbery Foiled; Couple Arrested In Hours For Attempted Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Crime: Vasai Jewelry Store Robbery Foiled; Couple Arrested In Hours For Attempted Murder

Palghar Crime: Vasai Jewelry Store Robbery Foiled; Couple Arrested In Hours For Attempted Murder

Victim Kalusingh Kharwat was manning his brother’s shop when a man and woman, accompanied by a small child, entered. Pretending to browse rings, they asked the shopkeeper to fetch water for the child.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop |

Vasai: In a swift operation, Crime Branch Unit-4 solved a brutal daylight robbery attempt and stabbing case within hours, arresting a couple from Nashik. The accused, driven by mounting debts, attempted to loot Ambika Jewelers in Vasai (East) after attacking the shopkeeper on December 9, 2025, around 11:57 AM.

Shopkeeper Targeted Under Pretext

Victim Kalusingh Kharwat was manning his brother’s shop when a man and woman, accompanied by a small child, entered. Pretending to browse rings, they asked the shopkeeper to fetch water for the child. When the shopkeeper went inside, the male suspect attacked him with a knife, inflicting stab wounds to his stomach, hands, cheeks, and chin in an apparent attempt to murder.

Crime Scene Analysis Leads to Arrests

FPJ Shorts
Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near Ambernath Station
Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near Ambernath Station
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested, Laptops & Phones Seized
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested, Laptops & Phones Seized
AQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens
AQI Breaches ‘Severe’ Mark Across Western UP As Pollution Crisis Deepens
Mumbai Crime: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹2 Lakh In Fake Saudi Riyal Exchange Scam; Crime Branch Arrests 3 From Mumbra
Mumbai Crime: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹2 Lakh In Fake Saudi Riyal Exchange Scam; Crime Branch Arrests 3 From Mumbra

Crime Branch Unit-4 immediately inspected the scene and analysed CCTV footage. Acting on secret intelligence, the team tracked the suspects to Nashik Road, where they detained:

Sohel Sharafat Khan

Firdos Bano Sohel Khan

Motivation Behind the Crime

Investigations revealed the couple hatched the conspiracy to rob the jewelry shop as a desperate measure to pay off debts. They have been handed over to Waliv Police Station for further legal action. A case has been registered under Crime Reg. No. 701/2025, charging the accused under:

Read Also
Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop
article-image

BNS Section 109: Attempt to Murder

BNS Section 3(5): Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention

Crime Branch Team Commended

The operation was conducted under guidance from Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional CP Dattatray Shinde, DCP Sandip Doifode, and ACP Madan Ballal. The execution team was led by PI Pramod Badakh and included API Prashant Gangurde, ASI Manohar Taware, Santosh Madne, Shivaji Patil, Dhananjay Choudhary, and other dedicated staff of Crime Branch Unit-4.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested,...

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested,...

Mumbai Crime: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹2 Lakh In Fake Saudi Riyal Exchange Scam; Crime Branch...

Mumbai Crime: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹2 Lakh In Fake Saudi Riyal Exchange Scam; Crime Branch...

'Chaha Piyala Chal...': Naseem Shah Surprises Fans By Speaking Marathi During ILT20; Pakistan Pacer...

'Chaha Piyala Chal...': Naseem Shah Surprises Fans By Speaking Marathi During ILT20; Pakistan Pacer...

Mumbai SEEPZ Bribery Case: Alleged Middleman Turned Approver, Gets Pardon To Testify Against IRS...

Mumbai SEEPZ Bribery Case: Alleged Middleman Turned Approver, Gets Pardon To Testify Against IRS...

Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairane Family To Move Contempt Plea After 12-Year Fight Against Cashew...

Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairane Family To Move Contempt Plea After 12-Year Fight Against Cashew...