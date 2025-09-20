Palghar Crime News: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed During Drug-Related Dispute In Virar; Accused Arrested | Representative image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A shocking act of violence rattled Virar East on Saturday when 27-year-old Mehul Haresh Shah was fatally stabbed in a secluded area of Poonam Nagar Chawl. The accused, 27-year-old Aniket Gaikwad, was arrested by Virar police but also sustained injuries during the incident.

The Attack

According to officials, the attack took place around 10:50 a.m. near overgrown bushes and trees in Manvale Pada. Both men were reportedly under the influence of drugs when an argument escalated into a physical confrontation. As Shah attempted to flee, Gaikwad chased him down and allegedly stabbed him multiple times, inflicting severe injuries to his abdomen and hands, which led to Shah’s death at the scene.

Victim Admitted To Nearby Hospital

Local residents immediately alerted authorities. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Division-3) Suhas Bavche, along with a forensic team, visited the site to collect evidence, including fingerprints, and investigate the circumstances of the crime. Gaikwad was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of his injuries while in police custody.

Intoxication Reason For Altercation

Preliminary reports indicate that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over drug use. The incident has left residents of the neighborhood deeply shaken, highlighting concerns about the rising prevalence of substance abuse and its link to violent crime in the area.