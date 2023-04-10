Palghar: Collector office goes paperless with implementation of e-office management system |

To speed up the work by making it paperless the Palghar Collector office has implemented an e-office management system today (April 10). By implementation of this system, a pile of files on the desks of officers and employees and the movement between different departments will come to end.

The central government suggested the states implement an e-office management system in 2019. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had instructed all districts to implement this system from April.

Officers and employees trained to use e-office management system

The system was inaugurated by District Collector Govind Bodke and Deputy Collector Sanjeev Jadhwar will be the Nodal Officer of this project. Training of the e-office management system to all the officers and employees of the Collector office was conducted in a phased manner for the last few days.

51 new computers have been installed in the collector office and 25 new high-speed scanners have been commissioned to facilitate this system.

Collector satisfied with the process

A separate e-mail address for each employee has been created for each employee the new e-office system will be operational on the NIC and Jio Internet services. Digital signatures of all the important officers in the collector's office have been registered. The Collector has expressed satisfaction with this process and is optimistic about speeding up administrative work in his office.

The officers and employees will be handling all matters in a form of a file. The file will be transferred with the help of the Internet. This will facilitate them to work remotely in case of absenteeism or if the concerned person has to go out for work and send the files to his colleagues and officers.

Management system connected to government server

The e-office management system is planned to be implemented at the taluka level after it gets stabilized in the Collector's office. This system is connected to a government server.

Currently, the Collector's office has been connected to the Stamp duty department and the district land record department, henceforth after all the other departments will be connected to this system. This will speed up the handling of inter-departmental documents and cases.