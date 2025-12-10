Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairane Family To Move Contempt Plea After 12-Year Fight Against Cashew Unit, Alleging Civic Inaction

A 12-year-long dispute between a Koparkhairane family and a neighbouring cashew processing unit has intensified, with the complainant preparing to file a contempt petition alleging prolonged civic inaction and violation of court directives.

400 Complaints, 200 Videos, and Years of Distress

Premkumar Bajaj, 70, claims to have filed over 400 complaints and submitted more than 200 video clips documenting smoke emissions, noise pollution, and frequent water and power disruptions caused by the unit operating from the ground floor of a G+4 building in Sector 19. The Bajaj family resides adjacent to the unit.

Self-Immolation Attempt Highlights Mental Toll

The conflict took a critical turn on September 30, when Bajaj attempted self-immolation outside Mantralaya, distressed by years of unsuccessful follow-ups with civic and police authorities.

“He was mentally and physically exhausted. We have faced assaults, threats, and continuous harassment. Frustrated with no action, he attempted to end his life. Thankfully, police intervened,” said his son Jatin.

Notices Issued, But Enforcement Missing

Despite notices issued during the tenure of former Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Munde and recent directives from the Belapur Court and the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), the family alleges that the NMMC Licensing Department failed to enforce closure.

According to the Bajajs, NMMC previously submitted an affidavit to the MSHRC stating that the unit’s operations would be restricted. However, the factory allegedly continued functioning round-the-clock in violation of this commitment.

Legal Wrangle Over Sealing of Unit

Following new complaints, the Licensing Department issued a notice in October to seal the premises. The factory owner challenged the action in the Belapur Court, which directed NMMC to temporarily unseal the unit to allow removal of goods.

The family alleges that the civic body has not filed its compliance report, enabling the unit to resume operations despite earlier orders.

Health and Human Cost of Prolonged Exposure

The Bajaj family says long-term exposure to pollutants, noise, and disruptions has resulted in stress, sleep deprivation, and health issues what they describe as the “human cost of civic inaction.”

Next Hearing on December 29

With the next hearing scheduled for December 29, the family says it will file a contempt petition citing alleged non-compliance with court orders.

When contacted, DMC (Licensing) Dr Rahul Gethe said NMMC has followed due process.

“All actions taken are as per law. I will convene a hearing with both parties, and compliance will be filed at the earliest,” he said.

