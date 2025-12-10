Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Police To Auction 900-Kg Seized Ship Crankshaft On Dec 13 After 8 Years In Custody

Vashi Police to auction 900-kg ship crankshaft scrap seized in 2017 on December 13 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 10: A 900-kg ship’s crankshaft seized by the Vashi Police in 2017 will be auctioned on December 13, following directives from the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Vashi.

Material Lying Unclaimed For Eight Years

The alloy scrap, measuring roughly 7 feet by 1 foot, has been lying in police custody for eight years, with no rightful owner coming forward to claim it. Acting on the court’s order, the police initiated the process for its public disposal.

Auction To Be Held At Vashi Police Station

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar said the auction will take place at the Vashi Police Station premises. “Interested buyers may visit the police station on that day,” he said, adding that the sale will be conducted strictly as per court guidelines.

Scrap Dealers Expected To Participate

Police officials expect scrap dealers and metal recyclers to participate due to the material’s commercial value. The auction proceedings will be supervised to ensure transparency, officials added.

Space Constraint Also Prompted Disposal Move

"The seized material had been lying here since 2017 and it was important to get it auctioned on priority as it took up a lot of space," said the officer.

