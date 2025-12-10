 Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Police To Auction 900-Kg Seized Ship Crankshaft On Dec 13 After 8 Years In Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Vashi Police To Auction 900-Kg Seized Ship Crankshaft On Dec 13 After 8 Years In Custody

Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Police To Auction 900-Kg Seized Ship Crankshaft On Dec 13 After 8 Years In Custody

The alloy scrap, measuring roughly 7 feet by 1 foot, has been lying in police custody for eight years, with no rightful owner coming forward to claim it. Acting on the court’s order, the police initiated the process for its public disposal.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Vashi Police to auction 900-kg ship crankshaft scrap seized in 2017 on December 13 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 10: A 900-kg ship’s crankshaft seized by the Vashi Police in 2017 will be auctioned on December 13, following directives from the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Vashi.

Material Lying Unclaimed For Eight Years

The alloy scrap, measuring roughly 7 feet by 1 foot, has been lying in police custody for eight years, with no rightful owner coming forward to claim it. Acting on the court’s order, the police initiated the process for its public disposal.

Auction To Be Held At Vashi Police Station

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated
Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated
ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹108 -Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case
ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹108 -Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case
Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near Ambernath Station
Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near Ambernath Station
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested, Laptops & Phones Seized
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested, Laptops & Phones Seized

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar said the auction will take place at the Vashi Police Station premises. “Interested buyers may visit the police station on that day,” he said, adding that the sale will be conducted strictly as per court guidelines.

Scrap Dealers Expected To Participate

Police officials expect scrap dealers and metal recyclers to participate due to the material’s commercial value. The auction proceedings will be supervised to ensure transparency, officials added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Firing At Man On Neral Road After 8-Day Police Hunt; Remand To...
article-image

Space Constraint Also Prompted Disposal Move

"The seized material had been lying here since 2017 and it was important to get it auctioned on priority as it took up a lot of space," said the officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated

Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated

ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹108 -Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case

ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹108 -Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case

Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near...

Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near...

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested,...

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested,...

Mumbai Crime: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹2 Lakh In Fake Saudi Riyal Exchange Scam; Crime Branch...

Mumbai Crime: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹2 Lakh In Fake Saudi Riyal Exchange Scam; Crime Branch...