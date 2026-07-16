Palghar: 2 Teen Boys Feared Drowned After Being Swept Away By High Tide At Arnala Beach; Search Operation Underway

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, two teenage boys are feared to have drowned in the Arabian Sea after they were swept away by a high tide off Arnala beach in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning.

According to PTI, search operations have been launched to trace the boys, identified as Ayan and Soyab, both aged 17.

Two boys drowned in the Arnala sea off Virar on Thursday morning.



Two other boys were successfully rescued pic.twitter.com/STOH7y0Z3u — Suhas Birhade ↗️ (@Suhas_News) July 16, 2026

Rescue operation launched

The incident was reported at 10:45 am. Following the information, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) fire brigade team rushed to the spot after receiving information that four boys had ventured into the sea for swimming and were finding it difficult to come out.

While speaking on the matter, the officials said, "On-duty lifesavers immediately launched a rescue operation and managed to pull two of the boys to safety. However, the other two were swiftly carried away by the strong current."

"Our rescue boat struggled to withstand the turbulent waves. Currently, the tide is so strong that even trained swimmers cannot brave the water," the fire brigade official added.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the rescue teams were facing significant challenges in the rescue operation.

Warnings ignored

Arnala Sarpanch Nandkumar Gharat stated that even after warnings that the beach is not in a condition to be used for recreation, many picnickers ignore the warnings and continue to venture into choppy waters.

He further said, “These boys bypassed the attention of the lifesavers on duty, entered the water, and were subsequently washed away by the tide.”

Monsoon restrictions in place

However, reports state that the district administration has already issued a prohibitory order banning entry near water bodies across the region during the ongoing monsoon season.