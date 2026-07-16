2 Abducted Minor Bandra Girls Rescued Safely From Uttarakhand; Mumbai Police Arrest Accused After Multi-State Operation | Mumbai Police/X

Mumbai: Two minor girls who were allegedly abducted from Mumbai's Bandra area were rescued safely from Uttarakhand following a multi-state operation by the Mumbai Police. The accused has been arrested. An update by Mumbai Police on X, provided details on the case.

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Intensive Search Operation Led To Rescue Of Both Girls

According to the police, a kidnapping complaint was registered at BKC Police Station after the two girls went missing while playing in the courtyard outside their home in Bandra. With no immediate leads, cops launched an intensive search operation using technical surveillance and digital tracking. During the probe, the girls' movement was first traced to Nalasopara before police tracked them further to Uttarakhand, where they were rescued safely.

Acting under the guidance of senior officers and using technical expertise, the police successfully rescued both girls and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the abduction and the sequence of events that led to the girls being taken across state borders. The successful rescue highlights the increasing use of technology and coordinated interstate policing in tracing abducted children and ensuring their safe recovery.

Read Also 7-Year-Old Girl Missing From Diva Found Safe In Badlapur After Police Scan 948 CCTV Cameras

7-Year-Old Girl Traced After Scanning Over 900 CCTV Cameras

In a similar case earlier this year, the Mumbra Police traced a missing seven-year-old girl after scanning footage from 948 CCTV cameras across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The child, who had gone missing from Diva in Thane district, was eventually found safe in Badlapur after cops reconstructed her journey through multiple railway stations using surveillance footage.

Police said the latest operation demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated efforts and technical intelligence in solving missing and kidnapping cases. Further legal action against the accused is underway.

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