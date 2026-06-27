Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Feared Drowned At Aksa Beach In Malad; Multi-Agency Search Operation Underway

Rescue teams are searching for a teenager who went missing in the sea at Aksa Beach in Malad | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 26: A 17-year-old teenager is feared to have drowned at Aksa Beach in Malad on Friday. A search and rescue operation is underway involving multiple agencies, officials said.

According to the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred between INS Hamla and Shitala Devi Temple (Tango-13) at Aksa Beach in Malad West. The teenager, identified as Mazid Khan (17), reportedly entered the sea and went missing.

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Search Operation Underway

Divers from the Mumbai Fire Brigade are conducting an intensive search operation, while the Indian Navy has also been mobilised to assist in the rescue efforts. Further details are awaited.

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