Mumbai Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Boy Drowns At Juhu Beach After Being Swept Away By Large Wave

16-Year-Old Boy Drowns At Juhu Beach After Being Swept Away By Large Wave | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 5: A 16-year-old boy drowned in the sea behind the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Juhu on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Sarfraj Chhotelal Khan, a resident of Andheri East.

Incident at Juhu Beach

According to the Santacruz police, at around 4:40 pm, Sarfraj and his three friends, Mohammad Khan, Takluf Khan, and Jawabul Khan, went for a stroll at Juhu Beach. While playing in the seawater, Sarfraj ventured further into the sea despite his friends warning him not to go deeper.

However, he ignored their warnings and continued moving further into the water. Suddenly, a large wave swept him away. As Sarfraj did not know how to swim, he drowned. His friends attempted to rescue him but were unable to do so as they also did not know how to swim.

Also Watch:

Rescue efforts and aftermath

Upon receiving information about the incident, lifeguards and police personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved him from the sea. He was taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West, where doctors declared him dead.

The Santacruz police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are conducting further inquiries.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/