Kalyan Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Kalu River While Bathing With Friends; Body Recovered After Overnight Search

Rescue teams search the Kalu River in Kalyan after a teenager was swept away by strong currents while bathing with friends | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kalyan, May 26: In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy drowned in the Kalu River in Kalyan on Monday evening after reportedly losing his balance while bathing with friends.

The victim, identified as Rishabh Ravindra Rane, a resident of Atali Koliwada, was swept away by the strong current, triggering a frantic rescue operation by police and fire brigade officials.

According to police sources, Rishabh had gone to the riverbank along with three of his friends in the evening. While bathing in the river, he allegedly slipped and drifted into deeper waters. Seeing him struggle, one of his friends jumped into the river in an attempt to save him, but he too lost balance in the strong flow.

The two other boys present at the spot managed to pull the second teenager to safety, but Rishabh disappeared in the water within moments.

Rescue operation launched

The boys reportedly searched for nearly half an hour before alerting the police. Following the information, teams from the Kalyan police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched an extensive search operation.

Chief Fire Officer Namdev Chaudhary said that despite continuous efforts till late evening, the rescue teams could not trace the teenager on Monday night. The search operation resumed the following morning, and after hours of intense efforts, firefighters finally recovered Rishabh’s body from the river.

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Investigation underway

Sources said Rishabh was the only son of his parents. He had reportedly left home on the pretext of washing his hands and feet before heading to the river with his friends.

The Kalyan police have registered an accidental death report and sent the body to Rukminibai Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

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