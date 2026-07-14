Palghar District Warns Strict Action Against Negligent BLOs Over Electoral Roll Revision | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against Booth Level Officers (BLOs) found negligent or delaying work under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, being conducted as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

SIR Exercise Commenced June 30

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise commenced on June 30, 2026, with BLOs carrying out door-to-door visits to distribute and collect Enumeration Forms (EFs) from eligible voters.

According to the district administration, 27.65 per cent of the Enumeration Form distribution has been completed across Palghar district so far. Constituency-wise progress stands at Dahanu (39%), Vikramgad (88%), Palghar (61%), Boisar (8%), Nalasopara (2%) and Vasai (7%).

Heavy Rainfall Slows Progress

Officials said that the pace of work in Boisar, Nalasopara and Vasai was significantly affected over the past 8–10 days due to heavy rainfall and flooding in several parts of the district, particularly in Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara.

The administration has also received complaints alleging that some BLOs were accepting Enumeration Forms at schools or other public places through camps, instead of conducting door-to-door visits, and that there were concerns about officials acting on the instructions or influence of political representatives and other individuals.

Fresh Instructions Issued to Officials

In response, the district administration has issued fresh instructions to all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), supervisors and BLOs, reiterating that all activities under the SIR programme must be carried out strictly in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, rules and directions.

The administration has made it clear that BLOs must not participate in or conduct any work at camps organised by political parties, nor should they perform any election-related duties under the instructions, pressure or influence of elected representatives, political office-bearers or any other individual.

House-to-House Visits Mandated

Instead, BLOs have been directed to follow the prescribed procedure by conducting house-to-house visits, distributing Enumeration Forms, collecting completed forms, carrying out verification and mapping, and ensuring every eligible voter is covered under the revision process.

The district administration emphasised that transparency, impartiality and adherence to the Election Commission’s guidelines are the responsibility of every official involved in the revision exercise. It also stressed that no eligible voter should be left out of the electoral roll revision process.

District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar have warned that any negligence, delay, avoidance of duty or dereliction of responsibilities by BLOs would invite action in accordance with the Election Commission’s directives.

The administration has appealed to citizens, recognised political parties and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to cooperate with officials to ensure the successful implementation of the Special Intensive Revision programme across the district.

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