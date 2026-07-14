Birthday Banner Collapses On Thane Highway; Motorcyclist Narrowly Escapes Serious Injury | Video | X @fpjindia

Thane: A major accident was narrowly averted on the Eastern Express Highway after a massive birthday banner, installed on the Teen Hath Naka foot overbridge, collapsed onto the busy roadway below. A passing motorcyclist narrowly escaped severe injury when the heavy flex banner crashed directly onto his helmet.

Outrage Over Safety Lapses

The incident at one of Thane’s busiest junctions has triggered widespread outrage among commuters, raising serious questions about public safety and administrative accountability. It remains unclear whether the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) permitted the installation, or if safety norms were completely bypassed.

#WATCH | Biker Narrowly Escapes Injury After Massive Birthday Banner Collapses From Teen Hath Naka Foot Overbridge In Thane



Reported by @sayyed_fariyal #Thane #ThaneNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/On97jPxKrl — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 13, 2026

Local residents argue that public infrastructure, built for safe transit, is increasingly being compromised for political and personal publicity. "Public roads are meant for safe travel, not dangerous advertisements," a local commuter stated.

Activists and citizens are now demanding swift, stringent action from authorities:

Criminal Charges: Registering an immediate FIR against the individuals featured on the banner and those who installed it for endangering public lives.

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Eviction Drive: A 24-hour civic drive to clear all illegal hoardings from major flyovers, including Teen Hath Naka, Nitin Company, and Cadbury junctions.

Official Accountability: Penalizing negligent ward officers who fail to monitor illegal structures in their jurisdictions.

With monsoon winds and heavy traffic increasing the risk of such hazards, citizens urge the TMC and traffic police to strictly enforce "No Banner Zones" before a fatal accident occurs.

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