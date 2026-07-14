MP Ravindra Waikar Directs Action Against Builders For Denying Conveyance Deeds To Societies |

Mumbai: Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar has directed officials of the Cooperative Department to take proactive steps to ensure housing societies receive conveyance deeds from developers, including issuing notices to builders who fail to transfer ownership despite legal obligations.

Workshop on Deemed Conveyance

Addressing a guidance workshop on deemed conveyance for cooperative housing societies in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, Waikar said District Deputy Registrars should monitor whether developers are transferring land and building ownership to societies after completion of projects and issuance of occupancy certificates, as mandated under the law. If developers fail to do so, the Cooperative Department should initiate action by issuing notices and facilitating the conveyance process, he said.

Waikar noted that many old and new cooperative housing societies in the constituency continue to face difficulties in securing legal ownership of land and buildings despite residents living there for years. He said the workshop was organised to help societies understand and complete the deemed conveyance process.

Officials Provide Detailed Guidance

Officials from the Cooperative Department provided detailed guidance on the legal provisions, documentation requirements and online application process for deemed conveyance. More than 75 housing societies, represented by their chairpersons and secretaries, participated in the programme.

The MP also instructed District Deputy Registrars to obtain necessary records from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Development Plan, Building Proposal, Water Department and other government agencies if societies are unable to produce the required documents. He urged officials to take the lead in helping societies complete the conveyance process and provide long-awaited relief to flat owners.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/