Three Warkaris Killed In Pune Road Accident; CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex Gratia |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday expressed deep sorrow over a tragic road accident involving Warkaris near Jejuri in Pune district, in which three women pilgrims lost their lives while travelling to Pandharpur for the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage.

Injured Shifted to Hospitals

According to information released by the state government, several other pilgrims were injured in the accident and were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Shinde directed the administration to closely monitor the situation and ensure that all injured devotees receive the necessary medical care without delay.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took serious note of the incident and announced an ex gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who died in the accident. He further directed that the treatment of all injured Warkaris be provided at the government's expense.

Safety of Warkaris a Top Priority

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Shinde said the state government considers the safety of Warkaris a top priority, particularly during the Ashadhi Wari, which attracts lakhs of devotees from across Maharashtra. He said authorities have been instructed to strengthen security arrangements, traffic management and emergency response systems along the pilgrimage route to prevent such incidents.

Paying tribute to the deceased pilgrims, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government stands firmly with their families in this difficult time and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

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