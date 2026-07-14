Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Depot-Wise Redevelopment Plans To Boost MSRTC Revenue And Finances |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the Transport Department to prepare depot-specific redevelopment plans for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus depots, saying the initiative should be used to generate additional revenue and make the state-run transport utility financially stronger.

Commercial Potential to Guide Redevelopment

Chairing a review meeting at his official residence, Varsha, Fadnavis said each ST depot should be redeveloped based on its commercial potential rather than adopting a uniform approach. He also asked the department to prepare a policy proposal for Cabinet approval to accelerate redevelopment projects through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The Chief Minister said revenue generated from commercially viable redevelopment projects should be deposited in an escrow account and utilised for the development of other depots. He further directed officials to examine incentives for private developers under the PPP framework and submit the necessary proposals to the Cabinet.

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Long-Term Lease Model Proposed

Fadnavis stressed that ownership of MSRTC land should remain with the corporation and said the government is considering a 49+49-year lease model to unlock the commercial value of depot properties while retaining ownership. He also directed officials to examine the legal feasibility of providing stamp duty concessions for redevelopment projects.

Emphasising integrated urban transport planning, the Chief Minister called for the development of multimodal transport hubs by linking ST depots with Metro rail and other public transport systems to provide seamless connectivity for commuters.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Minister of State Madhuri Misal, Additional Chief Secretaries Sanjay Sethi, O.P. Gupta, Vikas Chandra Rastogi, Planning Department Secretary A. Shaila, and MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar were present at the meeting.

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