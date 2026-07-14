MSRDC Moves Ahead With 104-Km Expressway Connecting Vadhvan Port To Samruddhi Mahamarg | File Photo (Representative Pic)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has moved a step closer to the proposed 104-km access-controlled expressway connecting the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Palghar district with the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg at Bharvir near Igatpuri. Officials said the corporation is preparing to submit a proposal to the state government seeking administrative approval for land acquisition, while also initiating the process to obtain Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the project.

Land Acquisition Estimates Finalised

According to MSRDC officials, estimates for land acquisition are currently being finalised and will form the basis of the proposal seeking administrative approval from the state government.

"The land acquisition estimates are being prepared. Based on these estimates, administrative approval will be sought from the government. Once the approval is received, the proposal will be forwarded to the respective district collectors, following which the process of land measurement and acquisition will commence," a senior MSRDC official said.

Route Alignment and NHAI Linkage

The proposed greenfield corridor will begin at Bharvir Khurd near Igatpuri on the Samruddhi Mahamarg and connect to National Highway 48 at Tawa village near Charoti. A separate stretch from Charoti to Vadhvan Port will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), creating seamless connectivity to the upcoming deep-sea port.

MSRDC is also pursuing CRZ clearance, a key statutory approval required as portions of the proposed alignment fall within coastal regulation zones.

Read Also NBW Issued Against Blind Businessman Murtaza Hamid For Non-Payment To Estranged Wife

Once completed, the expressway is expected to significantly improve freight movement between central Maharashtra and the west coast by providing direct access to Vadhvan Port while bypassing Mumbai's congested road network. Officials estimate that travel time between Igatpuri and Vadhvan Port could be reduced to around one hour and 15 minutes.

The corridor is being planned alongside the development of the Vadhvan deep-sea port, one of India's largest upcoming port projects. The proposed expressway is expected to strengthen logistics connectivity by linking the port directly with the Samruddhi Expressway, facilitating faster movement of cargo from the hinterland.

The project is also expected to gain strategic importance as the government is exploring the development of a greenfield airport near the port, potentially creating a major logistics and industrial hub in the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/