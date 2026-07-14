NBW Issued Against Blind Businessman Murtaza Hamid For Non-Payment To Estranged Wife | Representational Image

Mumbai: A Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at the Dadar Metropolitan Magistrate Court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 50-year-old blind man- Murtaza A. Hamid after he allegedly failed to comply with an earlier court order directing him to pay Rs 50,000 to his estranged wife in an alleged domestic violence case.

Hamid's 2019 Pulwama Donation Pledge

Hamid had attracted national attention in 2019 after announcing that he had decided to donate Rs 110 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the welfare of martyred jawans in Pulwama attack

The latest warrant issued on Monday was passed after the court found that Hamid had not complied with its order passed in January 2026, under which the execution of an earlier arrest warrant had been stayed on the condition that he deposit Rs 50,000 at the earliest.

November 2025 Arrest Warrant Recalled

The court had earlier issued an arrest warrant against Hamid in November 2025 for allegedly failing to comply with its maintenance-related directions. Hamid subsequently sought to have the warrant set aside and requested a stay on its execution.

In its January 2026 order, the court noted that Hamid had challenged the warrant and that his wife’s response had been filed. The magistrate observed that both the main application and Hamid’s interim plea required adjudication on merits and suggested that the parties explore mediation.

Rs 24.30 Lakh Arrears Accumulated

The order further recorded that, according to the wife, maintenance arrears had accumulated to Rs 24.30 lakh until November 2025. Pending a decision on the merits, the court stayed the execution of the earlier non-bailable warrant on the condition that Hamid pay Rs 50,000 “as early as possible.”

However, after the amount was allegedly not paid, the woman again approached the court, following which the magistrate issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against Hamid.

Advocate Adnan Mookhtiar, appearing for the woman, told The Free Press Journal, “After the man failed to comply with the Dadar court’s earlier order directing him to pay Rs 50,000, we again approached the court. The court accepted our submissions and has now issued a non-bailable warrant against him.”

Speaking to FPJ, Hamid’s estranged wife alleged that the couple had been living separately since 2021 due to domestic violence. She allegedly claimed she had suffered physical abuse and had therefore initiated proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

“My husband belongs to a financially well-off family engaged in the fuel business in Kota. Although he has poor vision, he is not completely blind. The court had directed him to pay me Rs 40,000 every month from the date I filed my application in 2021, but I have not received a single penny. With the assistance of the legal aid panel, I again approached the court, and it has now issued a non-bailable warrant against him,” she said.

When contacted by FPJ, Hamid said he was unaware of the latest order.

“I am a blind person. I am not aware of the order. It is an ex parte order. I have not contested it. I will speak to my advocate and take appropriate legal steps. I do not wish to comment further,” he said.

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