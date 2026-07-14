Mumbai Metro Line 5 Extension To Ulhasnagar To Be Completed In 48 Months; MMRDA Invites Bids For Next Phases

MMRDA has begun the tender process for the Metro Line 5 extension connecting Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 13, 2026: Following approval for the extension of Metro Line 5 to Ulhasnagar, the authorities have initiated preparations for the construction of the new metro corridor.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has begun the process of appointing a contractor to undertake the construction of the metro line from Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi to Ulhasnagar.

On July 11, MMRDA invited bids for the civil works related to the metro viaduct and station construction for Phase II and Phase III of Metro Line 5. According to the tender conditions, the successful bidder will be required to complete the work within 48 months.

Phase I Nears Completion

Metro Line 5 will span 34.21 km between Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar and will have 19 stations. The project has been divided into three phases. Under Phase I, civil works between Kapurbawdi in Thane and Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi are in the final stages of completion.

Phase II Works

Under Phase II, the metro corridor will be constructed between Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi and Durgadi Chowk in Kalyan. This phase has been further divided into two packages.

The first package covers the stretch from Dhamankar Naka to Ranjnoli Junction. It includes the construction of an elevated corridor along with a 3-km underground section, as well as one underground station and one elevated station.

The second package covers the section from Ranjnoli Junction to Durgadi Chowk. This stretch will include the construction of four elevated stations and a bridge across the creek.

Phase III Extension

Phase III covers the section from Durgadi Chowk through Kalyan to Bhoiwada and onward to Ulhasnagar. The 11.83-km corridor will feature four elevated metro stations.

The contractor selected for the Phase II and Phase III works will be given 48 months to complete the project.

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Trial Runs Planned

The MMRDA is targeting the commencement of trial runs on the Phase I section between Thane and Bhiwandi by the end of 2026.

According to MMRDA, the Phase I corridor is nearing inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). More than 97 per cent of the civil works have been completed, while installation of overhead electrical poles and related systems is currently in progress along the route.

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