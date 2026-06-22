MMRDA Floats ₹84.34 Crore Tender For Track Works At Kasheli Depot Of Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5

MMRDA has invited bids for ₹84.34 crore track works at the Kasheli Depot of the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 corridor. | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 22: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids for track works at the Kasheli depot of Metro Line 5, marking another step towards advancing the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro corridor, one of the largest metro projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The authority has floated an online open e-tender for the design, development, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of standard gauge track works, including both ballasted and ballastless tracks, at the Kasheli Depot. The contract has an estimated value of Rs 84.34 crore.

According to the tender document, the selected contractor will be required to complete the work within 20 months, including the monsoon period. MMRDA has fixed the tender security amount at Rs 42.17 lakh.

Kasheli Depot Key To Corridor

The depot forms a critical component of Metro Line 5, which will connect Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The corridor is expected to significantly improve mobility in the rapidly growing eastern suburbs and industrial belt of the region.

Metro Line 5 was initially planned as a 22.38-km corridor but has now expanded to 34.21 km following the approval of the 11.83-km Metro Line 5A extension linking Durgadi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar.

Officials said Phase 1 of Metro Line 5 is nearing the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) inspection stage, a key requirement before commercial operations can begin. Authorities are targeting the launch of passenger services by the end of the year.

Extension To Strengthen Connectivity

The recently approved Metro Line 5A extension will add seven elevated stations — Durgadi, Khadakpada, Bhoirwadi, Shivaji Path, Shanti Nagar, Shivaji Chowk and Ulhasnagar — and provide interchange connectivity with Metro Lines 5 and 12 as well as the Central Railway suburban network at Kalyan Junction.

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Once operational, the corridor is expected to ease congestion on roads and suburban railway services while strengthening connectivity across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli and Ulhasnagar.

The project is also seen as a major boost for economic activity in the region, particularly in Bhiwandi, one of Asia's largest warehousing and logistics hubs.

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