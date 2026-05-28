Mumbai Metro Line 5 Expanded By 34.21 km; Phase 1 Nears CMRS Inspection, Set To Boost Connectivity Across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan & Ulhasnagar | File pic

Mumbai: In a major boost to regional connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Metro Line 5 has now emerged as one of the largest metro corridors in the region at 34.21 km, following the approval of its extended phases. At the same time, Phase 1 of the project is progressing steadily towards commision of metro rail safety (CMRS) inspection stage, marking a significant milestone towards commissioning.

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Extension of Line 5 which is Metro Line 5A, substantially enhancing connectivity across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and surrounding growth centres. Earlier, Metro Line 5 was 22.38 km long, and with the addition of the 11.83 km long Metro Line 5A, the total corridor length will become 34.21 km.



The total estimated cost of the expanded Metro Line 5 corridor stands at Rs 18,130 crore. The commissioning of Phase 1 by the end of the year will mark the beginning of a transformative mobility upgrade for the region. The latest approvals significantly extend both the scale and impact of the corridor.

Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said,“Metro Line 5 is a critical intervention for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, especially for Bhiwandi and the Kalyan–Dombivli belt, which are among the most important economic centres of the region. Bhiwandi, home to one of Asia’s largest textile and warehousing hubs, and the Kalyan–Dombivli region with a population of over 35 lakh, require fast, high-capacity connectivity to unlock their full potential. This expanded corridor will seamlessly connect these growth centres with suburban rail and key highways, enabling faster, safer and more efficient mobility for lakhs of citizens. I am confident that Phase 1 will be opened for the public by the end of this year.”



Deputy Chief Minister & Chairman, MMRDA, Eknath Shinde commented,“It is a matter of great satisfaction that Metro Line 5 is emerging as one of the largest metro corridors in the MMR, spanning over 34 km and serving Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. This corridor is particularly significant as it connects Bhiwandi—one of Asia’s largest textile and warehousing hubs—and the densely populated Kalyan–Dombivli region, creating a powerful mobility link across the eastern corridor. By integrating with suburban rail and major highways, Metro Line 5 will serve lakhs of workers, traders and citizens, and act as a key enabler of regional economic growth.”

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, I.A.S. Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “Metro Line 5 Phase 1 has reached an advanced stage of execution, with station infrastructure steadily taking shape. We are now preparing for the CMRS inspection, which is a critical milestone towards commissioning. Once operational, the corridor will play a key role in advancing the ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ vision by significantly reducing travel time across the region.”



The expanded Metro Line 5 will serve key residential, industrial and commercial hubs including Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Dombivli and surrounding areas, while unlocking new growth potential across the MMR.

With Phase 1 approaching CMRS readiness and the corridor expanding in scale, Metro Line 5 represents a critical step towards building a more connected, efficient and sustainable regional transport network, while strengthening the vision of ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ through one of the largest metro corridors in the MMR.

Extended Route and Overview*

*1) Phase 1: Thane to Dhamankar Naka*

*Length:* 11.9 km

*Stations:* 6

*Station Names:* Balkhum, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata, Dhamankar Naka

*Estimated Cost:* Rs 6,741 crore

*Key Milestone:* Work at the Kasheli Metro Car Depot is progressing in full swing, including ground improvement works through PVD, inspection pit facilities and Depot Control Centre infrastructure.



*2) Phase 2: Dhamankar Naka to Durgadi*

*Length:* 10.48 km

*Stations:* 6 (1 Underground + 5 Elevated)

*Station Names* : Bhiwandi (Underground), Temghar, Rajnoli, Gove Gaon, Kon Gaon (E), Kongaon West

*Estimated Cost:* Rs 7,326 crore

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*3) Phase 5A: Durgadi – Khadakpada – Bhoirwadi – Kalyan with Spur to Ulhasnagar*

*Length:* 11.83 km

*Stations:* 7 (All Elevated)

*Station Names:* Durgadi, Khadakpada, Bhoirwadi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Path, Shanti Nagar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Ulhasnagar

*Special Feature:* Spur connectivity to Ulhasnagar from Bhoirwadi

*Estimated Cost:* Rs 4,063 crore



*Seamless Connectivity & Intermodal Integration*

Metro Line 5 is designed as a highly integrated transit corridor ensuring seamless passenger movement:

*Interchange Connectivity:*

* Metro Line 4 at Balkhum (Kapurbawadi)

* Metro Line 12 at Kalyan Junction

*Direct Access to Suburban Railway Stations:* Thane, Kalyan, Vitthalwadi, Ulhasnagar

*Last-Mile Connectivity:*

* Feeder bus services across all stations

*Connectivity to Major National Highways:*

* NH-160 (Mumbai–Nashik)

* NH-61 (Bhiwandi–Nirmal)

* NH-848



*Key Benefits and Impact*

* One of the Largest Metro Corridors in MMR

* 40–50% travel time reduction compared to road-based travel

* Decongestion of key arterial roads and highways

* Enhanced connectivity to Bhiwandi’s industrial ecosystem, including textile markets, industrial parks and logistics hubs