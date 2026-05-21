Navi Mumbai Metro Conducts Mock Drill Simulating Station Hijack & Bomb Threat Scenario | Representational Image - ANI

Navi Mumbai: A mock drill simulating a 'station hijacking and bomb threat' scenario was conducted at Central Park Metro Station on Wednesday to test emergency preparedness and security response mechanisms on Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1. The exercise was carried out in coordination with the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Navi Mumbai Police, local police authorities, CIDCO and Maha Metro officials.

The drill simulated a critical situation involving an unauthorised takeover of the metro station along with a suspected bomb threat within the premises. Following activation of emergency protocols, metro staff and security agencies initiated passenger evacuation, station isolation, crowd management and threat assessment procedures.

Officials said the objective of the exercise was to evaluate and strengthen inter-agency coordination, response efficiency, communication systems and preparedness to handle high-risk security emergencies within metro premises.

During the operation, the QRT team, police personnel and metro staff demonstrated rapid mobilisation and coordinated tactical response measures. Emergency communication systems, access control mechanisms and coordination with medical and disaster response units were also tested as part of the exercise.

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A CIDCO official said, “Such mock drills are essential to ensure that all emergency response agencies remain prepared to tackle evolving security challenges effectively and maintain passenger confidence in metro safety.”

Senior police officials, along with CIDCO and Maha Metro authorities, appreciated the timely and professional response displayed by all participating teams. Authorities stated that such drills play a crucial role in strengthening passenger safety measures and infrastructure security across the metro network.

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