Mumbai To Get Stamp-Concretised Footpaths Across City, Announces BJP Leader Ameet Satam During BMC’s First 100 Days

Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam addresses the media while outlining key civic infrastructure and governance initiatives completed during the BMC administration’s first 100 days | X - @AmeetSatam

Mumbai, May 21: All footpaths in Mumbai will be stamp concretised in the near future for longevity, replacing the old damaged ones and paver-block footpaths that require frequent repairs, Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam announced on Thursday on the occasion of the completion of the first 100 days of BJP-Shiv Sena rule in the BMC.

A revised proposal will be sent by the administration to the Standing Committee for approval. Last year, a proposal to redevelop footpaths at 14 locations did not receive administrative approval from then BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani over concerns regarding execution.

“The revised proposal will have more than 14 locations this time. The administration will send it for approval to the Standing Committee soon,” said committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde.

Mahayuti highlights key decisions

Satam, along with Mayor Ritu Tawde, group leader Ganesh Khankar, Shinde, Shiv Sena group leader Amey Ghole and other senior leaders, addressed the media on Thursday, sharing details of 23 key decisions taken by the Mahayuti in its first 100 days. The mayor and deputy mayor took oath on February 11, following the general elections held after four years of administrative rule.

Listing the key decisions, Satam said, “The ‘understanding system’ in the Standing Committee has been discontinued. Procurement of 27 school-related items is now being done through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, and medicines and medical equipment will also be purchased through the same platform, while the availability of beds in municipal hospitals will now be accessible online.”

“Meanwhile, a scam involving 87,000 fake birth and death certificates was exposed. Work on 1,900 km of roads has been completed and, by 2027, 93% of Mumbai’s roads will be concretised,” Satam said, adding that by cancelling builder-favouring tenders worth Rs 490 crore for the Byculla Zoo, Rs 385 crore for railings, and Rs 150 crore for road signage, over Rs 1,000 crore of public money was saved. Meanwhile, Rs 270 crore was saved in the Gargai-Pinjal water supply project after it was sent back to the administration over escalated costs.

Remarks on hawkers and illegal settlements

Meanwhile, while addressing questions on hawker removal, Satam said that many unauthorised vendors in Mumbai are illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who procured documents like Aadhaar cards due to sympathy shown by the earlier government in the border districts of West Bengal.

However, the new BJP state government in West Bengal is working on cracking down on these illegal immigrants, which will eventually show an effect in Mumbai as well.

He highlighted that major reforms have been proposed in the slum adoption settlement scheme and reiterated that demolition action against illegal constructions and settlements like the one in Gareeb Nagar will continue in other such problematic areas of Mumbai.

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Questions over BJP-Shiv Sena ties

Once again, questions were raised over possible internal tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena, and the reported displeasure of Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, as he was absent from the event on Thursday.

Recently, there were reports of the deputy mayor being upset over not being called during site inspections on pre-monsoon preparedness by BJP leaders.

However, Ghole and Satam said that Ghadi was on an eight-day visit to Konkan, due to which he could not attend the media interaction marking the first 100 days of Mahayuti rule in Mumbai.

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