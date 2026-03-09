Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Unveils 21-Point, 100-Day Action Plan On Women's Day, Focus On Infrastructure And Transparency

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde | File Photo

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Sunday released her 100-day priority action plan, a roadmap designed to strengthen governance, upgrade infrastructure, and elevate citizen services across Mumbai. Announced on International Women's Day 2026, the plan outlines 21 key civic projects.

Transparency in Procurement

Several initiatives are already in motion. These include municipal procurement through the GeM portal, 100% drain cleaning ahead of the monsoon, and community-level cleanliness competitions. The Brimstowad II project, developed with guidance from experts at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, is tackling waterlogging, while urban hawking committees and QR-coded licenses for street vendors are modernizing informal sector regulation. Public health and infrastructure measures include the HPV vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls, construction of entry gates connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and facilitating an Asiatic lion from Gujarat for the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo.

Additional priorities include roadwork with utility corridors, improving air quality, enhancing street lighting, optimizing parking, launching the Mayor Gen Next Internship Program, upgrading civic hospitals and schools to international standards, supporting women with interest-free loans, building multiplexes for Marathi films, and ensuring sustainable BEST services. "Our administration is committed to transparency, proactivity, and citizen-centric governance to meet the aspirations of Mumbai residents," Mayor Tawde said.

