Water Woes To Ease In Shahapur: State Govt Approves Additional 1.002 MCM From Bhatsa River For Town's Future Needs

Shahapur: In a significant relief for residents facing recurring water shortages, the Maharashtra government’s Water Resources Department has approved additional water reservation for the town under the Maharashtra Suvarna Jayanti Nagarotthan Mahabhiyan scheme. The approval allows Shahapur Municipal Council to draw 1.002 million cubic meters of additional water from the Bhatsa River to strengthen its water supply system.

Doubling Down on Supply

According to the government resolution issued on March 5, 2026, the additional reservation will support the town’s expanded water supply scheme aimed at addressing the growing demand for drinking water. Earlier, the municipal council had an allocation of 1.186 million cubic meters which continues to be utilized.

The approval comes after persistent follow-ups by local representatives. MLA Kisan Kathore reportedly expedited the long-pending proposal by personally coordinating with Water Resources Secretary Deepak Kapoor and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, ensuring the file received clearance within 24 hours.

Local Leaders' Persistent Efforts Pay Off

Shahapur Deputy Chairperson Vijay Bhagat and corporator Haresh Pashte, who also heads the municipal construction committee, had continuously raised the issue with the state government and the local MLA. The municipal council and other elected representatives also extended their support to ensure approval of the proposal.

Officials said the decision has been taken considering the town’s rising population, urban expansion and future water requirements projected up to 2054. The additional reservation is expected to significantly improve the availability of potable water for residents and help the civic body plan long-term water management.

Conditions Attached to the Approval

However, the government has attached certain conditions to the approval. The civic body must enter into the necessary agreements for water usage, comply with water tax regulations and maintain drinking water quality standards. Authorities have also clarified that if actual water supply from the reserved quota does not begin within five years, the approval will automatically lapse.

Local representatives have welcomed the decision, calling it a crucial step toward securing Shahapur’s long-term drinking water needs and improving the town’s overall water supply infrastructure.

