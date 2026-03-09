Pedalling For Power: Thane's 'Ranragini Cycle Ride' Celebrates Women's Day with Achievers Awards And Push For Inclusivity

To commemorate International Women’s Day, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in collaboration with the Aamhi Cyclegiri Foundation, organized the "Ranragini Cycle Ride" on Sunday. |

Thane: To commemorate International Women’s Day, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in collaboration with the Aamhi Cyclegiri Foundation, organized the "Ranragini Cycle Ride" on Sunday. The event, flagged off from the Municipal Corporation headquarters, witnessed an overwhelming response from women across all age groups, promoting health, empowerment, and gender equality.

​The ride featured two categories: a 3.5 km stretch and a 5.5 km route. Participants adorned their cycles with colorful decorations and placards carrying messages of women's rights and environmental conservation.

Felicitation of Women Achievers

​Hon'ble Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar and Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil graced the occasion, presenting the prestigious Ranragini Awards to women who have demonstrated exceptional grit and talent:

​Lifetime Achievement: 68-year-old Mangala Pai for her continued excellence in cycling.

​Ranragini Gaurav: Renowned Ayurvedic Gynecologist Dr. Madhura Kulkarni.

​Special Recognition: Senior cyclist Savita Nanore and young prodigy Apurva Pharde (Class 4).

​Matrutva Award: Seema Kulkarni and Anandi Bhosale.

​A special felicitation was accorded to Aparna Agarwal, a visually impaired cyclist and marathoner who has covered over 3,000 km. She also shared insights from her debut book, Barriers Buster.

​Leadership Perspectives

​Speaking at the event, Mayor Pimpalolkar stated, "Women are scaling new heights in every sector. Behind every successful woman is a supportive family, and it is our collective duty to ensure they continue to lead."

​Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil lauded the initiative, affirming that the TMC remains committed to supporting such grassroots fitness and empowerment movements. The event concluded with a pledge to make Thane a more cycle-friendly and inclusive city for women.

