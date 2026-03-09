Mumbai Teen's Argument With Father Leads To Rajasthan Ordeal; Three Labour Contractors Arrested For Kidnap And Child Labour

The Dindoshi police last week arrested three labour contractors for allegedly taking a 14-year-old boy from Mumbai to Rajasthan and employing him despite knowing that he was a minor. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police last week arrested three labour contractors for allegedly taking a 14-year-old boy from Mumbai to Rajasthan and employing him despite knowing that he was a minor. The arrested accused have been identified as Kasim Mursharafali Khan, Mahendra Vishnu Kashyap and Sanjay Radheshyam Sacheti all aged between 30 to 35.

A Fight Over Social Media

According to the police, the complainant, a 38-year-old driver residing on Film City Road in Goregaon with his family, had filed a missing complaint after his son, a Class 9 student, left home on December 6 following an argument with his father. The boy had been chatting with friends on social media when his father reprimanded him, after which he left the house in anger and did not return.

After the complaint was lodged, the police registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons as the boy was a minor. During the investigation, officers examined CCTV footage which revealed that the boy had travelled from Goregaon to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by local train and later boarded a long-distance train.

The Trail Leads to a Rajasthan Temple

Further investigation led the police to a temple in Rajasthan, where the minor was traced. During questioning, it was found that the accused had met the boy and taken him along with them to Rajasthan. They allegedly arranged accommodation and food for him and made him work there.

The police said that despite knowing the boy was a minor, the accused neither informed the railway police nor contacted his parents and instead took him out of the state. Based on the findings, the police arrested all three accused in connection with the kidnapping case.

The accused are currently in Judicial custody. The rescued boy has been safely handed over to his parents, police officials said.

