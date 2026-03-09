CM Devendra Fadnavis Declares War On BMC Corruption As BJP Corporators Unveil 20-Point, 100-Day Action Plan For Mumbai

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday called for a strong fight against corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urging newly elected BJP corporators to work towards transparent governance and fulfil the expectations of Mumbaikars. |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday called for a strong fight against corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urging newly elected BJP corporators to work towards transparent governance and fulfil the expectations of Mumbaikars.

Training Camp for Corporators

Addressing a two-day training camp for BJP corporators at Vasant Smruti in Dadar, Fadnavis emphasised the need to ensure a corruption-free administration in the civic body.

Later, Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam announced that the party had prepared a 20-point action plan to be implemented within the first 100 days in the BMC. Mayor Ritu Tawde, Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde, education committee chairperson Rajshree Shirwadkar and leader of the house Ganesh Khankar were also present at the press conference.

Ending the 'Understanding' in the Standing Committee

Satam said that work had already begun to ensure transparency in civic administration. “The chief minister has taken a firm stand against corruption in the BMC, and steps are being taken to end the alleged ‘understanding’ in the standing committee,” he said.

According to Satam, six of the 20 initiatives have already been implemented within the first month. Among them is the decision to procure all 27 items required for municipal school students through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal to ensure transparency in purchases.

Cleanliness, Infrastructure, and Health on the Agenda

Other initiatives include organising community-level cleanliness competitions to improve sanitation across the city and starting work on developing better entry points to Mumbai.

Satam also said that the BMC has begun vaccination against cervical cancer for girls aged 9–14 under a Central government scheme. In addition, a study group from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has been appointed to examine long-term solutions to Mumbai’s flooding problem.

Lions for Rani Baug? Talks Underway

He added that discussions are underway with the Government of Gujarat and the Junagadh administration regarding a proposal to bring lions to Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo (Rani Baug).

Satam expressed confidence that the remaining initiatives in the 100-day agenda would be implemented within the stipulated timeframe.

During the training camp, Fadnavis also released a book dedicated to 56 Mumbai BJP workers who lost their lives while serving people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

