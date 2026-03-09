Five Arrested For Attacking BMC Team During Kandivali Anti-Encroachment Drive; Locals Allege Accused Are Shopkeepers, Not Hawkers

The Samta Nagar police on Saturday arrested five individuals for allegedly attacking a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team during an anti-encroachment drive in Kandivali East on Friday. | AI

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police on Saturday arrested five individuals for allegedly attacking a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team during an anti-encroachment drive in Kandivali East on Friday. The incident occurred around 8 pm. The police have registered an FIR against 12 unidentified individuals in connection with the incident.

Conflicting Accounts of the Accused's Identity

While the police claimed that the accused were hawkers, some local citizens alleged that they were not hawkers but shopkeepers. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani visited the spot on Sunday.

According to the FIR, Hemant Pant, 44, an assistant engineer in the maintenance department of the BMC, filed the complaint. On Friday around 8 pm, the BMC team, comprising 14 officers and 22 employees, arrived at Lokhandwala Circle in the Lokhandwala area of Kandivali East to conduct an anti-encroachment drive.

The team began the drive from Lokhandwala Foundation School with a JCB machine and moved towards Lokhandwala Circle. During the operation, several hawkers and local residents gathered at the spot. Around 10 to 12 individuals from the crowd allegedly began arguing aggressively with the BMC officers and employees.

According to the eyewitness, the arrested Shaurya Charla started manhandling officer Akshay Joshi, and Jash Chalra even tried to assault the officer with a bamboo stick, forcing the officer to take refuge inside Brahmaand Supermarket.

Officers Forced to Take Shelter

The FIR stated that the BMC team tried to convince them, but the individuals allegedly obstructed the officials from proceeding further, verbally abused them, and issued threats. When Officer Akshay Joshi asked them to step aside, they allegedly began assaulting the officials. The mob pushed the officers and employees up to Brahmand Supermarket, forcing them to take shelter inside the supermarket.

The mob also allegedly assaulted the JCB driver, Kamlesh Nair, with their hands and broke the glass of the JCB by pelting stones. They allegedly snatched the keys of the JCB and dumper and continued throwing stones at the BMC team. One of the officers dialled the police helpline number 100 and sought assistance. Upon the arrival of the police, the mob fled from the spot.

Legal Provisions Invoked

The police have registered an FIR against several hawkers under Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kuldeep Chudawat (27), Mahendrasingh Chudawat (31), Shaaurya Charla (19), Jash Charla (20), and Aslam Shaikh (27), all residents of Kandivali East.

Residents' Association Contests Police Version

Shishir Vivekanand Shetty of the Lokhandwala Residents Association said, “The five accused who have been arrested are not hawkers. Not even one of them is a hawker. Three accused are local business owners as well as residents of Lokhandwala Township, while the two Chudawat brothers are dairy product vendors operating their business in the private society premises outside a retail shop. While Shaikh and others allegedly started the issue, the dairy vendors were not part of the incident. This was clearly stated to the police in the presence of other BMC officers.”

Read Also Titwala Police Arrest Engineer In Kalyan After Ola Driver Killed During Alleged Road Robbery Scuffle

"One of the Hawkers who was seen assaulting the JCB driver and pelting stones was identified, and details shared with the Samtanagar Police Station the same night but has not been arrested yet," Shetty added.

Police Clarify Lack of Prior Information

The Samta Nagar police clarified that the BMC had not informed them in advance about the anti-encroachment drive. Usually, the civic body informs the police before conducting such operations so that adequate police protection can be provided. Since Friday was Shiv Jayanti, many police personnel were deployed for bandobast duty. However, as soon as the police were informed about the incident, they rushed to Lokhandwala Complex and brought the situation under control.

Speaking to the media, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “Several hawkers had gathered from the Krantinagar area. Some of them were allegedly Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to attack the BMC officers. However, local citizens and the police intervened, preventing the situation from escalating further. Obstructing government employees from performing their duties is a serious offence, and strict action should be taken against the hawkers.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/