Titwala Police Arrest Engineer In Kalyan After Ola Driver Killed During Alleged Road Robbery Scuffle |

Kalyan: The mystery surrounding the murder of an Ola driver has been solved, with the Titwala police arresting the accused in the case. The deceased has been identified as Nasir Ahmed, an Ola cab driver.

According to the police, the arrested accused, Adarsh Bhalerao, is an engineer by profession. During the investigation, it was revealed that Bhalerao had booked an Ola cab to travel to Pune to meet his girlfriend.

Also Watch:

While on the way, the driver allegedly stopped the vehicle and tried to rob Bhalerao at knifepoint. A scuffle broke out between the two during the incident. In the struggle, the knife reportedly came into Bhalerao’s possession, and he allegedly slit the driver’s throat.

Nasir Ahmed suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Following the incident, the Titwala police launched an investigation and arrested Adarsh Bhalerao. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/