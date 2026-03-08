Ola Cab Driver Missing For Four Days Found Murdered; Titwala Man Arrested After Car Found Bloodstained |

Thane: In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across the Thane district, the police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal murder of an Ola cab driver who had been missing for four days. The accused has been identified as Adarsh Chandrakant Bhalerao, a resident of Titwala, while the deceased driver has been identified as Nasir Ahmed.

According to police officials, Nasir Ahmed, who resided in the Rabale police station jurisdiction in Navi Mumbai, had been reported missing by his family four days ago. A missing complaint had been registered at Rabale Police Station after he failed to return home while on duty.

The case took a grim turn on Saturday when Ahmed’s body was discovered in the jurisdiction of Otur Police Station in Ahilyanagar district near the Malshej Ghat region. Around the same time the victim’s Ola car was found abandoned in a forested area near Govili village on the Kalyan–Murbad road under the Kalyan Taluka Police Station limits.

Police sources said the car contained significant blood stains, suggesting that the crime may have taken place inside the vehicle before the body was dumped at a different location. Following this discovery the Thane Rural Crime Branch launched an intensive investigation.

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Gite of the Thane Rural Crime Branch led the probe with his team. By examining CCTV footage from multiple locations and conducting technical analysis, the investigators managed to trace the movements linked to the crime.

Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, the police tracked down and arrested the accused, Adarsh Bhalerao, from Titwala.

While the arrest has provided a crucial breakthrough in the case, the exact motive behind the murder remains unclear. Police officials have stated that further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the killing of the cab driver.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Lad confirmed the arrest and said that the investigation is ongoing to uncover the motive and identify whether any other individuals were involved in the crime.

