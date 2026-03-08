Thane: 9,111 Women Break World Record With Mass Lezim Performance On International Women's Day 2026 |

Mumbai: Marking International Women’s Day, a total of 9,111 women and girl students from Dombivli and Kalyan taluka came together to create a new world record for the largest mass Lezim performance, adding a proud achievement to the city’s cultural legacy.

The event was organised jointly by Dombivlikar Ek Sanskritik Parivar, led by BJP state president and MLA Ravindra Chavan, The record-setting performance took place on Sunday at the in Dombivli.

Hundreds of schoolgirls and women from across gathered at the venue and performed the traditional Lezim in unison. Their synchronized performance, lasting around five and a half minutes, helped them break the previous world record.

According to officials from , who were present at the event, the earlier record was held by participants from , where 7,338 women had performed together. The new participation of 9,111 performers in Dombivli surpassed that record.

Swapnil Dangarekar, an official representing Guinness World Records from London, announced the new record and presented the certificate and medal to Suhasini Ravindra Chavan, wife of MLA Ravindra Chavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chavan thanked all participants and organisers. He said Lezim is an important part of Maharashtra’s cultural tradition, and preserving such heritage is the responsibility of society. He added that the large participation of women and students reflected the spirit of empowerment and unity.

