'Nari Shakti' Driving India's Rise: PM Modi Hails Women Breaking Barriers On International Women's Day 2026

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that as India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide India's collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation.

He also shared how women are now breaking away from the stereotypes by entering a profession that was considered "not for women".

PM Modi's Tweet

"The achievements of India's Nari Shakti are a source of pride and a powerful reminder of the transformative role in nation-building. As India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide our collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He also shared a thread post by the MyGovIndia, the official X account of the Indian government, which showcased how women have stepped into the professions that were earlier considered "not for women".

"Today, women across India are redefining those boundaries by leading in defence, science, entrepreneurship, governance and innovation. Just see how perceptions around women's roles are evolving across sectors," the post read.

"The idea that defence is not meant for women is fading fast. Across India's armed forces and defence institutions, women are stepping into roles once considered impossible, proving that courage, leadership and commitment know no gender," it added.

Once considered a "male domain", the post mentioned that aviation is now seeing women take the controls across the country and with one of the highest shares of women commercial pilots globally, India is setting a powerful example for gender representation in aviation.

"The factory floor is no longer defined by old stereotypes. Women are increasingly becoming part of India's industrial workforce, contributing across sectors that power the country's infrastructure and manufacturing strength," it added.

The government also mentioned how across the research labs, engineering teams and space missions, women are driving innovation and expanding India's science frontiers.

"Old assumptions said business leadership wasn't meant for women. Now, women founders are emerging across India's startup landscape, turning ambition into enterprises that are driving innovation and growth," it added.

In a separate thread post, MyGovIndia highlighted how, for decades, perceptions and boundaries shaped the way the world viewed the Indian woman, but a new reality has unfolded where she is finding her place in every sphere of progress, from science and technology to entrepreneurship, defence and public service.

"This transformation reflects the vision of PM Narendra Modi, where the development of women is no longer about assistance alone but about enabling leadership and creating an ecosystem where women can lead India's growth story," it added.

The text states that over 10.5 crore connections have been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, enabling women to access cleaner cooking fuel and promoting better health. Additionally, more than 12 crore toilets have been constructed as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).

Over 28 crore women now hold accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Furthermore, approximately 72 per cent of the houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin are owned solely or jointly by women.

The government has also highlighted that around 2 lakh women-led micro and small enterprises have received orders worth more than Rs 80,000 crore through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). More than 3 crore women have become beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana.

Additionally, nearly 14.5 lakh women are now elected representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions, comprising 46 per cent of all members and providing women with a significant voice in local governance.

