International Women's Day 2026: Snehlata Vasaikar, Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapur, Vishal Dadlani On Women's Power (Exclusive)

Snehlata Vasaikar |

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, personalities from the worlds of entertainment, music and food came together to celebrate the strength, resilience and achievements of women. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actress Snehlata Girish Vasaikar, chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Kunal Kapur, along with singer Vishal Dadlani, spoke about the impact women have had in their lives and professions. From inspiring families and shaping traditions to leading industries and pursuing dreams fearlessly, they highlighted the importance of recognising women’s contributions and ensuring that their voices, ambitions and talents continue to be valued and celebrated across every field.

Snehlata Girish |

“For me, womanhood is about strength, resilience, and the courage to keep moving forward no matter what life brings. Every woman plays multiple roles as a professional, a caregiver, a dreamer, and yet she continues to give her best with grace and determination. On this Women’s Day, I celebrate every woman who believes in her dreams, supports other women, and creates her own path with confidence and kindness”

— Snehlata Girish Vasaikar, actress

Ranveer Brar poses with his mother |

“Women’s Day is not just about celebrating women for the roles they have traditionally played, but about recognising the space they are rightfully claiming across every field today. From boardrooms to kitchens, laboratories to film sets, women are shaping the future with confidence, intelligence, and leadership. The real celebration lies in creating systems and environments where talent and ambition can thrive without barriers. When women move forward, societies move forward with them”

— Ranveer Brar, celebrity chef, television personality, author, restaurateur and actor

Vikas Khanna with his mother |

“The strongest influence in my life has always been the women around me, from my mother and grandmother to the many talented women I’ve worked with in kitchens across the world. Their resilience, compassion, and dedication inspire me every day. Women’s Day is a reminder to celebrate their strength and to ensure that every woman’s voice, dream, and contribution is valued”

— Vikas Khanna, Indian-American celebrity chef and restaurateur

Kunal Kapur alongside his sister |

“Food has always been a beautiful reflection of love, tradition, and care qualities that women have nurtured for generations. The recipes we cherish today carry the stories and wisdom of the women who came before us. This Women’s Day, I salute their passion, strength, and the incredible role they play in shaping our lives”

— Kunal Kapur, chef and restaurateur

Vishal Dadlani |

“Being a part of Indian Idol, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing so many incredibly talented women who bring not just powerful voices but also immense determination and passion to the stage. What people see on screen is only a part of the story; behind the scenes too, there are so many hardworking women in the crew, production, and creative teams who make the show possible. Their dedication, creativity, and strength inspire us every day. This Women’s Day, I celebrate every woman on stage and off it who continues to dream big and pursue it fearlessly”

— Vishal Dadlani, singer and songwriter