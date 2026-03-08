IndiGo Becomes First Airline In India To Employ Over 1,000 Women Pilots On International Women's Day

IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

New Delhi: India's domestic airline Indigo announced that it now has over 1,000 women pilots in its workforce, becoming the first and only airline in the country to reach this milestone on the occasion of International Women's Day.

According to a release published on Saturday, women pilots represent 17.5 per cent of IndiGo's total pilot workforce, which is more than thrice the global average. The airline is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, one that reflects the evolving aspirations of a new generation of women in aviation across India.

The domestic airline further mentioned that with women representing over 45 per cent of its overall workforce today, IndiGo continues to expand equal opportunities across roles. Beyond the cockpit, women make up over 30 per cent of airport operations staff, almost 25 per cent of its Operations Control Centre workforce, over 20 per cent in finance, more than 15 per cent in digital, with more than 23 per cent women representation in leadership positions.

Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at IndiGo, reaffirmed the airline's dedication in creating more opportunities for talented women in the aviation sector.

world. This milestone truly reflects the spirit of Girl Power at IndiGo. As we continue to give wings to the nation, we remain committed to creating more opportunities for talented women to soar and shape the future of aviation," said Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, IndiGo.

Observing International Women's Day, IndiGo also unveiled a film on social media. Exploring the theme of Girl Power, the video depicts women of IndiGo, celebrating moments that gave them their wings.

The airline said that IndiGo has always reinforced the importance and relevance of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace through several initiatives under the umbrella of EMBRACE (Equity, Multiculturalism, Belonging, Respect, Accessibility, Community, Empowerment), which includes Girl Power.

The company said that it recognises the value of a diverse workforce that encourages gender equality and fosters an inclusive work environment for people from across communities.

It further mentioned that from its hiring policies, to learning and development programmes and employee-centric initiatives, everything is aligned towards achieving the collective goals of the employees and the organisation, cohesively with a balanced approach to diversity. With this milestone, IndiGo continues to cement its position as an industry pioneer, shaping a future where more women advance into diverse roles and leadership positions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)