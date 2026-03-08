Mumbai Police Return 130 Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones To Women Complainants On International Women's Day 2026 |

Mumbai: Marking International Women’s Day on March 8, Mumbai Police organised a special programme to return lost and stolen mobile phones to women complainants.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 02, and in the presence of Nirbhaya officers, where mobile phones that were reported stolen or missing under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate were handed back to the rightful owners.

Cyber officers, crime detection teams, and the zonal cyber lab from various police stations under Zone 02 carried out extensive investigations. The teams travelled across several states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and worked tirelessly using technical analysis and cyber tracking methods.

Through these efforts, a total of 130 mobile phones worth approximately ₹26 lakh were successfully traced and recovered. On the occasion, these recovered mobile phones were symbolically handed over to the women complainants.

After receiving their phones, the women expressed satisfaction and gratitude towards the Mumbai Police for their prompt action and efficient service.

Mumbai Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of women and to effectively addressing their complaints. Officials stated that the police will continue to leverage modern technology and dedicated investigation to provide relief and support to citizens.

