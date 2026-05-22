Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: Mobile Connectivity Set To Return Across Underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Corridor

Mumbai Metro Line-3 commuters are expected to receive uninterrupted mobile network access across underground stations and tunnels soon | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 22: Commuters travelling on Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) will get uninterrupted mobile network connectivity across the underground corridor once again, as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) has awarded telecom infrastructure rights to leading service providers. MMRC looks after the operations and management of this metro line.

Telecom firms awarded infrastructure rights

The Letter of Acceptance (LoA) has been jointly awarded to Bharti Airtel Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Vodafone Idea Limited for deployment, operation and maintenance of In-Building Solutions (IBS) infrastructure across the entire alignment on the Aqua Line corridor.

The 25-year agreement includes restoration of uninterrupted voice and data services for commuters, along with provision for enabling BSNL network access within six months.

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Signal propagation to begin soon

All the telecom service providers (TSPs) are expected to commence propagation of their signals across the underground stations and tunnels soon.

The move is expected to significantly enhance commuter convenience and digital connectivity across Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor.

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