e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

'Political twist to my appeal': CM Amarinder Singh after receiving flak over his 'spare Punjab' remark
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 05:25 PM IST

Palghar: 12-year-old boy detained for raping minor girl in Boisar

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

The police have detained a minor boy for allegedly raping his five-year-old neighbour in Boisar of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the 12-year-old accused under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly took the girl to the terrace of the residential building where they lived and raped her.

The girl, who sustained injuries to in her private parts, told to her parents about the assault, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

While the victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the accused minor was detained and sent to a remand home, the official said, adding that the families of both children hail from Bihar.

ALSO READ

Palghar: 5-year-old girl raped in Boisar, district sees two such incidents in one week

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 05:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal