P1-P2 systems leads to more congestion on KDMC streets

The hawkers in Kalyan-Dombivali area are not following the P1-P2 system, which has been implemented on Saturday-Sunday to curb the number of Covid-19 cases. As the hawkers placed on P2 side were seen shifting to the P1 side, making it more congested.

After witnessing an immense rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the KDMC had announced P1-P2 system for shops and hawkers on weekends with time limits for their daily functioning.

On Saturday, the market areas and street vendors in Kalyan-Dombivali were seen violating the rules, as hawkers from P2 lane had shifted to P1 lanes. Hence, the whole aim behind implementing this system to curb huge gathering of people was defeated in many areas of the twin city.

"The P1-P2 system has led to more crowd on either sides of the streets in the city, especially in the market area. Though shops were following the rules by keeping their shops closed, while the hawkers, instead of taking a day off for, shift to the other lane (P1 side) leading to more congestion," said Sushil Soni, a shop owner and resident from Kalyan.

"The civic body is conducting regular inspection to keep an eye on the hawkers and shopkeepers violating rules, accordingly action will be taken against them," said a civic official.

On Wednesday, the highest number of positive cases was registered in KDMC area since the last 4 to 5 months, as a result the KDMC chief has implemented stricter guidelines by directing commercial establishments to close after 7:pm and follow the P1-P2 system for both shopkeepers and hawkers.

However, on Saturday again an increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases was reported in KDMC. On Saturday, a total of 409 positive cases was detected in the KDMC constituency, while, two deaths were also reported. At present, there are a total of 2,888 active patients, while so far 62,454 patients have recovered from the virus.