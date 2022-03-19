Owaisi-led AIMIM proposes tie-up, MVA partners oppose

Want AIMIM to show from its actions that it is not BJP’s B team and quite eager for its defeat. In Maharashtra, we will ally with NCP and Congress so that the allegation of being BJP’s B team will be permanently erased: Imtiaz Jaleel

Like-minded parties should come together, but whether AIMIM is secular and like-minded needs to be studied: Jayant Patil

All three parties are run with the ideology of Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. They are our ideals but if some party bows down before Aurangzeb’s grave and if he is their idol, they can’t be Maharashtra’s role model: Sanjay Raut

Congress does not accept fundamentalism of any society or religion. We want equality of all religions; Balasaheb Thorat

The Sena has started 'Azaan' competition and saying Janab Balasaheb Thackrey, hence their coming together cannot be ruled out: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s offer for tie up to the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress in a bid to defeat BJP in Maharashtra has sparked debate. AIMIM had won two seats in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel during his meeting with Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who had gone to his residence to offer condolences for his mother’s death, proposed his party’s readiness for an alliance adding that AIMIM is not BJP’s B team.

However, NCP and Congress have turned down AIMIM’s offer while Shiv Sena, which is yet to digest its loss of Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat to Jaleel, claimed alliance with AIMIM won’t be possible.

‘’It is always alleged that BJP wins because of us (AIMIM- due to splitting of Muslim votes). To prove this allegation wrong I proposed to Tope that we are ready for an alliance. However, he didn’t say anything about my offer,” said Jaleel, who heads the Maharashtra unit of AIMIM.

Jaleel said the NCP and Congress would probably turn down the offer owing to opposition from Shiv Sena. However, he noted that this move would give no excuse to the "secular parties" who blame AIMIM for indirectly helping BJP win. ‘’In Maharashtra, we will ally with NCP and Congress so that the allegation of being BJP’s B team will be permanently erased,’’ he noted.

However, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said there has been public view that AIMIM is BJP’s B team and it has been witnessed in UP elections too where Samajwadi Party candidates were defeated with thin margin. “AIMIM will have to show by its actions that it is not BJP’s B team. Like-minded parties should come together, but whether AIMIM is secular and like-minded needs to be studied. The party should also not make use of poisonous language,” Patil told reporters in Mumbai.

According to Patil, the AIMIM’s role in the Aurangabad municipal corporation will decide where it stands. ‘’Whether it contests to make the BJP win or lose needs to be seen,” he added.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has ruled out the possibility of any tie up openly or behind closed doors with AIMIM. ‘’Maharashtra has a three-party government and will remain so. Who is the fourth or the fifth one, why does it matter? All three parties are run with the ideology of Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. They are our ideals but if some party bows down before Aurangzeb’s grave and if he is their idol, they can’t be Maharashtra’s role model,” Raut said.

Further, the Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who is the Congress Legislature Party leader, also expressed the party's inability to tie up with AIMIM.

‘’Congress does not accept fundamentalism of any society or religion. We want equality of all religions. We believe in the philosophy of taking everyone along and moving forward accordingly,’’ he said.

However, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, "Will Sena and AIMIM come together? This cannot be ruled out. The Sena has started 'Azan' competition and said Janab Balasaheb Thackrey, hence their coming together cannot be ruled out". He said people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will elect BJP to power again due to his leadership and development work.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:22 PM IST