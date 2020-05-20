Overcharging by hospitals: Bombay HC raps govt and BMC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the Maharashtra government and also the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clarify why private hospitals have been charging 'exorbitant' rates for treating Covid-19 patients.

The HC has ordered the authorities to file their replies by Friday. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Kamalkishor Tated was hearing a petition filed by one Sarika Singh, highlighting the callous attitude of private hospitals towards Covid-19 patients.

The bench noted that Singh has put forth her grievances in three-fold. The first contention raised by Singh was that private hospitals were not admitting Covid-19 patients and if treating one, these hospitals were charging exorbitant amounts for treatment. She claimed that these hospitals have been taking advantage of the lock-down.