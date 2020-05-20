Overcharging by hospitals: Bombay HC raps govt and BMC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the Maharashtra government and also the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clarify why private hospitals have been charging 'exorbitant' rates for treating Covid-19 patients.
The HC has ordered the authorities to file their replies by Friday. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Kamalkishor Tated was hearing a petition filed by one Sarika Singh, highlighting the callous attitude of private hospitals towards Covid-19 patients.
The bench noted that Singh has put forth her grievances in three-fold. The first contention raised by Singh was that private hospitals were not admitting Covid-19 patients and if treating one, these hospitals were charging exorbitant amounts for treatment. She claimed that these hospitals have been taking advantage of the lock-down.
In her plea, Singh also highlighted that the test reports issued by the private hospitals certifying patients as not affected by Covid-19 are not being accepted by the BMC and the civic body has been compelling such patients to undergo fresh tests.
Having considered the contentions raised in the plea, CJ Datta has ordered government pleader Purnima Kantharia and also Yamuna Parekh, the counsel for BMC to file their replies in response to the specific contentions raised in the petitions. The judges have said they would consider the matter on next date, which has been scheduled on May 22.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)