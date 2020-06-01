Over 7 lakh stranded persons go home on 574 Shramik special trains

Mumbai: Central Railway has transported more than 7 lakh stranded people to their home cities until May 29 through its 574 Shramik Special Trains to all over the country.

These 7 lakh shramiks were provided a comfortable travel with free meals and water. They were guided to their coaches maintaining a discipline of social distancing & ensuring comfortable boarding on to the train by the Ticket Checking Staff (TCs). They were also counselled to use the masks and advised to frequently wash their hands to contain the spread of COVID19.

The frontline warriors are selflessly performing their duty more so as a social responsibility and service to the nation, by providing all round help to the shramiks, including moving senior citizens on wheelchair, helping pregnant women from an enroute train to be transported to the hospital for safe delivery and even distributing food & water inside the coaches of a passing Shramik Specials.

Around 2,009 TCs were deployed to serve 1840 to help the migrants and to provide meals and water to the Shramiks in passing trains. Moreover, 14 women TCs (4 from Nagpur Division and 10 from Pune Division) also participated in this enormous exercise.

On May 26, a Shramik Special Train no. 09253 Ex. Surat to Berhampur arrived at Platform no. 3 of Nagpur station, a passenger named Vishnu Sahu reported to an on duty TCs that his wife is suffering from severe labour pain and needed medical support urgently. Immediately the on duty ticket checking staff, Sunil Kumar, Chief Ticket Inspector, Nagpur along with his team with the help of the Dy. Station Superintendent (Commercial) arranged the stretcher and shifted the pregnant women in an ambulance to the nearby hospital. This spontaneous support and help rendered by the TC staff helped the women to deliver a healthy baby in the hospital.

Similarly, in another instance in 01944 Pune – Lucknow Shramik Special Train, the TCs at Pune Station, while guiding the passengers to board the train found a senior citizen struggling to walk with the walker standing at the entrance in the queue with her son. Immediately, the TC staff handed over the luggage to her son, took the senior citizen in a revolving wheel chair and helped her to board the train. Another TC at Pune Station carried one little child of a woman who was struggling to carry her two little children by herself to board a Shramik Special Train.

During this lockdown, ensuing running of Shramik Specials, the Ticket Checking Staff proved to be the comforting arms for the Shramiks, while Indian Railways stood by the migrants in the most difficult time of their life and were steadfast in fulfilling their aspirations giving the ray of hope.