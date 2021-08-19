Over 200 farm ponds built along new Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway: MSRDC

Advertisement

Mumbai: Over 200 farm ponds and check dams have been newly built along the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg. The official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), said that the government of Maharashtra encourages to adopt water conservation technique in a bid to increase storage and recharge groundwater by way of developing farms ponds, check dams, deepening of canals/rivers etc.

"Through this technique, the mud/muck obtained through excavation work used for the construction of such big projects. Meanwhile, the farmers get artificial ponds for their farming activities. Meanwhile the water of such ponds is also used for project works", the official said.

Interestingly, these artificial farm ponds have been developed in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Samruddhi Mahamarg, which are drought prone areas. The official said, "As a social obligation the initiative was held. Samruddhi Mahamarg will be known as road of prosperity, besides facilitating easy and smooth movement of people and goods."



According to the MSRDC, which is the special planning authority of Samruddhi Mahamarg project has divided the civil works into 16 packages. The 701km long expressway once open to the traffic will reduce the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai by six hours. Currently, one has to take NH3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and then NH6 (Dhule-Nagpur) to reach Nagpur, travelling 800kms. The opening of phase 1 between Nagpur and Shirdi delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.



The FPJ had reported that the MSRDC along with implementing the project had also floated tenders for 14 quick response vehicles which can be deployed at the emergency situations. Also, it is spending over Rs 300 crore on wildlife protection structures that includes under and overpasses. Besides, 11 lakh trees will be planted along the corridor for which tenders have been floated.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:47 PM IST