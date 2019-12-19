Over 1,000 protesters in Bandra ask govt to scrap CAA, NRC plans

A professional, Malvika Neurekar, said, "I am not affected by CAA directly because I am not a Muslim but it is high time that the privileged stood up, stepped out and supported those affected. Even if we are not directly affected, we need to raise our voice and support those in need.”

Protesters denounced NRC, claiming it was unconstitutional as it would compel every citizen to document their citizen­ship. Ayan Khan, ex-alumnus of JMIU, said, “NRC will force all of us to procure documents to prove that we live in India and our ancestors are from India.

How and why should we do that? We are the same people who voted for the govern­ment and now, this same government wants to question our citizenship? We will not allow the government to tran­sform our tricolour into a saffron flag.”

Students claimed the government was deliberately targeting Muslims with the CAA. Nithya Subramanian, a student, said, "Whatever happened in Delhi happened in a Muslim University.

The CAA allows citizenship to all persecuted minorities, except Muslims. It is quite clear that the government is targetting the Muslim community. If they do not want to encourage migrants, then do not grant citizenship to anybody, rega­rd­less of their religion. The law should be fair to all.”