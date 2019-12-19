Over 1,000 protesters in Bandra ask govt to scrap CAA, NRC plans

Mumbai: “Mera Bharat Mahaan, Modi aur Shah se Savdhaan," were the slogans raised by more than 1,000 citizens who had gathered on Wednesday at Carter Road, Bandra, to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Surrounded by Mumbai Police, who were at hand to maintain peace, students, working youth and senior citizens claimed the government should revoke both its decisions, to ensure India remains a secular country.
Students stood with placards stating, 'Why silence our voices? Why ban internet?, Why ask for documents from those who voted for you?, Azaadi', in solidarity with their counterparts at the Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMIU), New Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
A professional, Malvika Neurekar, said, "I am not affected by CAA directly because I am not a Muslim but it is high time that the privileged stood up, stepped out and supported those affected. Even if we are not directly affected, we need to raise our voice and support those in need.”
Protesters denounced NRC, claiming it was unconstitutional as it would compel every citizen to document their citizenship. Ayan Khan, ex-alumnus of JMIU, said, “NRC will force all of us to procure documents to prove that we live in India and our ancestors are from India.
How and why should we do that? We are the same people who voted for the government and now, this same government wants to question our citizenship? We will not allow the government to transform our tricolour into a saffron flag.”
Students claimed the government was deliberately targeting Muslims with the CAA. Nithya Subramanian, a student, said, "Whatever happened in Delhi happened in a Muslim University.
The CAA allows citizenship to all persecuted minorities, except Muslims. It is quite clear that the government is targetting the Muslim community. If they do not want to encourage migrants, then do not grant citizenship to anybody, regardless of their religion. The law should be fair to all.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)