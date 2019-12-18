Bhopal: J&K lockdown, anti-CAA & nationwide NRC protests mar participation at Balrang

BHOPAL: Number of states taking part in the Balrang-2019 is less than that of last year’s because of lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir and turmoil in northeast and West Bengal.

The event is being held at Indira Gandhi Rahtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal from Thursday.

While the abrogation of Article 370 has led to the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Union government declared insistence for a nationwide NRC has sparked protests in north-east and West Bengal.

The number of states participating in the fest has declined from 22 last year to 14 this year. The school children from 14 from 13 states and 5 Union Territories of country including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Telangana.

Out of seven northeastern states, only Sikkim sent its team to the fest. No team from and J&K and West Bengal are taking part in it.

The event is being organised by IGRMS, Bhopal and directorate of public instructions, MP school education department.

Participating children will present glimpse of their respective states by presenting folk songs, group songs dance, debate competitions among others.

An exhibition Laghu Bharat and Samarth Bharat and adventurous camp will also be a major attraction of the event. The event will also witness children publishing a Balpatra as a part of event.

Directorate of public instructions commissioner Jaishree Kiyawat told media persons on Thursday, “The event is being held since 1996 to provide creative stage to children. MP is the first state which organises such an event for children.

“State level competitions will be organised on December 19 while national level competition will be held on December 21- 22. Governor Lalji Tandon will inaugurate the fest on December 21,” she added.

She said, “For competitions, organised by school education department participants or teams securing first, second and third spots get Rs 31,000, Rs 2,1000 and 11,000 as prize money while Rs 5,000 will be given as consolation prize.”

State-level competitions: State level competitions includes patriotic poetry recitation (stage – Coastal Village Cenotaph), Literary (Essay, Poetry, Gazal, Folk News) at lake side open air auditorium, cultural (classical dance, music and folk dance) at Avriti Gallery., Sanskrit (Nritya Natika, Quiz, Ved Pat, speech and essay), Madrasa (Qawali, Bahasmubahisa and quiz), competitions for disabled children and Yoga competitions will be organised on Monday, December 19.