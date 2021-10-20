e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Osmanabad: Stone-pelting by mob over objectionable Facebook post against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb; 4 cops injured

Representative Image | AFP

A mob of over 150 people allegedly pelted stones on vehicles and hoardings on a road in Maharashtra's Osmanabad city to express their anger over an objectionable post against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on Facebook, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Tuesday in Vijay Chowk area and four policemen were injured while trying to stop the violent mob, they said.

"The mob vandalised a hoarding, a police vehicle and an auto-rickshaw in Vijay Chowk area. Four policemen, including an officer, were injured while they were trying to stop the mob," Osmanabad city police station's inspector Suresh Budhwant told PTI.

A case was registered against 43 people, who were named, and 150 to 170 unidentified protesters under various IPC Sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) public service, 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, another official said.

