Organisers decide to cancel welcome ceremony of Chinchpokli cha Chintamani

One of the most popular Ganeshotsav Mandal 'Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal' (Chinchpokli cha Chintamani) has decided to cancel its century-old tradition of Ganesh Agaman Sohla (welcoming lord Ganesha procession) ceremony in the backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak.

The Mandal organisers have decided to make the idol in the mandap itself to prevent additional stress on BMC and Mumbai police who are busy in pandemic containment operations.

Devotees attend the Aagam Sohla of ‘Chintamani Ganpati’ in thousands. Chintamani attracts a lot of devotees every year for both welcoming and visarjan too. Chairman of the mandal Umesh Sitaram Naik said that the mandal has taken the decision as they do not want to burden the Mumbai police with additional stress in maintaining law and order during the festival.

Ganeshotsav Mandals and devotees are curious about how the festival will be celebrated this year due to the threat of an outbreak. All the small and big Ganesh Mandals have been thinking about this for the last several days. The organisers has decided to follow the government's instructions to avoid crowding. That is why the Aagman ceremony has been cancelled so is the Patpujan ceremony.

A grand Patpujan (A Ganesh Chaturthi ritual ) ceremony will be cancelled too. "Patpujan will be held in the presence of elected office bearers and executive members at regular intervals maintaining physical distancing . ‌This year Ganeshotsav will be celebrated in a simple manner. From amount collected s offerings we will help government hospitals with medical equipments and assistance they need as well as medical assistance for the needy. This year we will cut down on our spending on lavish decorations and lighting that is done every year," said a spokesperson of Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

Appealing to the devotees to avoid crowding Secretary of the manual Vasudev Sawant said, "Selected people, especially those who wish to support our cause of helping government hospitals and needy will be allowed Mukhdarshan at the venue. For other devotees we will arrange for online darshan."