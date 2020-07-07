Opposition leader in wants staggered office hrs for BMC employees

Mumbai: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ravi Raja wants staggered office hours for civic employees. On Monday he tweeted, "I wholeheartedly welcome the idea of @mybmc of staggered office timings. It's not only BMC but in near the future even pvt sector should also make plans for this considering the over-stressed public transport system and road infrastructure and danger of spread of diseases like Corona."

He told The Free Press Journal that the concept, if implemented, will prove to be beneficial for the essential service employees who use public transportation for travel to report to duty. "Today social distancing is on toss as we have seen there is crowd in public transport like railways, BEST. If employees are called on staggered timings it will be helpful in this COVID crisis time."

Mumbai Mahanagarpalika employees Unions’ Trust president Prakash Devdas opined, "It will be helpful but should not be implemented as of now, as practically it needs a lot of timing adjustments. Moreover, one should understand that in BMC there are a lot of women employees working if they are called in afternoon they will leave late, it will not be appreciated. Besides, if only men are called on duty late and not women then there will be a dispute on the distinction. I believe instead of thinking on staggered office hrs to ensure social distancing, the BMC should stop 100 per cent attendance. If the state is asking via GR that 25% staff should be available why BMC is forcing all its employees to come on duty. If we follow the state directions, social distancing can be automatically attained."