Operation Muskan Reunites Mentally Challenged Teen With Family In Thane

Thane: Under the Thane Police Commissionerate's Crime Branch (CPU), a 17-year-old mentally challenged child was found under 'Operation Muskan' and handed over to his parents. The ingenuity used by the police and the power of social media to find this boy, who could not give any clear information about himself due to his mental disability, has brought back the lost smile of a family.

The Child Was Missing From December 19th, 2025

The child was found on a railway platform. On December 19, 2025, this 17-year-old boy was found unattended and in a confused state on platform number 1 of Thane railway station. As he was mentally challenged, he could not tell his name or address. As a precaution, the police admitted him to a children's home in Matunga. On January 9, 2026, when Thane Police Commissionerate's Crime Branch police constable Tanaji Gaikwad visited the children's home, he received information about this child.

The challenge of searching with limited words

During the investigation, the child uttered only a few words like 'Alamgir' (father's name), 'Namaz', and 'Mumbra'. Based on this limited information, the Thane Police Commissionerate's Crime Branch team started searching in the Mumbra and Shil-Daighar areas. However, no missing person complaint was registered at the police stations there.

Social media and help from religious organizations

For the search of the boy, the police took the help of modern technology and social networks. The boy's photo was circulated on the WhatsApp groups of local mosque maulvis, religious organizations, social workers, and schools. These efforts were successful, and on January 23, the boy's mother, Mohibonisa, contacted the police. The boy's name turned out to be Mohammad Imran Alamgir. When the boy recognized his mother on a video call, tears of joy welled up in the eyes of the mother and son.

Safe Handover

According to the orders of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), after completing all legal formalities, Mohammad was safely handed over to his parents.

Proud achievement

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, and Deputy Police Commissioner Amarsingh Jadhav, Woman Police Sub-Inspector Shinde and Woman Police Constable Yadav of the Thane Police Commissionerate's Crime Branch and team accomplished this remarkable feat.