 Online Betting App Case: No Prima Facie Case Made Out Against Actor Sahil Khan, Says Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOnline Betting App Case: No Prima Facie Case Made Out Against Actor Sahil Khan, Says Court

Online Betting App Case: No Prima Facie Case Made Out Against Actor Sahil Khan, Says Court

The agency had claimed that the Lion Book app is similar to the Mahadev Book app and a subsidiary app of Mahadev, which is promoted by Dubai-based hotelier and businessman Hitesh Khushalani in partnership with Khan.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
Sahil Khan | File

Mumbai: The sessions court has observed that prima facie no case is made out against the actor Sahil Khan who was arrested for his association with the online betting app Lion Book, allegedly linked to the Mahadev app. The actor was granted bail by the sessions court last week but the detailed order was made available only on Tuesday.

The agency had claimed that the Lion Book app is similar to the Mahadev Book app and a subsidiary app of Mahadev, which is promoted by Dubai-based hotelier and businessman Hitesh Khushalani in partnership with Khan.

The defence lawyer Rizwan Merchant claimed that Khan is not the owner or a partner of Lion Book. “Several Bollywood celebrities promoted the Lion Book website like the applicant but none other than the applicant came to be arrested in the subject crime," Merchant had argued.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Actor Sahil Khan In Lion Book Online Betting Case Linked To...
article-image

The court after hearing both side said he would agree with the contention of Merchant that there is no material collected by the investigating agency against the applicant to make out a prima facie case of committing the offences alleged in the subject FIR/complaint.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Online Betting App Case: No Prima Facie Case Made Out Against Actor Sahil Khan, Says Court

Online Betting App Case: No Prima Facie Case Made Out Against Actor Sahil Khan, Says Court

Mumbai Rains: Bad Tuesday For Motorists After Monday Rain Fury

Mumbai Rains: Bad Tuesday For Motorists After Monday Rain Fury

Mumbai: Kamla Mills Owner Ramesh Gowani Arrested In ₹67.50 Crore Scam

Mumbai: Kamla Mills Owner Ramesh Gowani Arrested In ₹67.50 Crore Scam

Mumbai: Elderly Man Jumps Off 5th Floor Of Mantralaya Over Govt Inaction On Issues Of Potholes &...

Mumbai: Elderly Man Jumps Off 5th Floor Of Mantralaya Over Govt Inaction On Issues Of Potholes &...

Mumbai: PM Modi To Attend Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Wedding At Jio Centre In BKC On July...

Mumbai: PM Modi To Attend Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Wedding At Jio Centre In BKC On July...