Kurla Hawker Assault Case: BJP Workers Attacked On New Mill Road, Three Critically Injured, Main Accused Arrested; Watch Video

A sensational incident has been reported from Kurla West, where local hawkers allegedly assaulted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, leaving three of them critically injured. | X @VishooSingh

Mumbai: A sensational incident has been reported from Kurla West, where local hawkers allegedly assaulted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, leaving three of them critically injured. The attack, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has triggered tension in the area.

Incident Details

According to the Kurla police, the incident occurred between 5.30 pm and 6.00 pm on January 18 on New Mill Road in Kurla West. A case of rioting and attempt to murder has been registered against six accused. The main accused has been arrested, while police teams are searching for the remaining five suspects.

Three BJP workers were seriously injured after being allegedly assaulted by hawkers in Mumbai’s Kurla West. A video of the attack has gone viral. Police have booked six accused for rioting and attempt to murder; one has been arrested. #Mumbai #Kurla #BJP #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/zcwtFFhCMA — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) January 19, 2026

The injured have been identified as BJP workers Akash Singh, Aditya Panse and Aseem Singh. Police said the trio allegedly got into an argument with a group of hawkers over parking a vehicle in front of a shop. What began as a minor dispute quickly escalated into a violent clash.

Protests After Attack

It is alleged that the hawkers jointly launched a violent attack on the BJP workers. During the assault, Akash Singh was struck on the head with a paver block, while sharp weapons were also used. Singh sustained severe head injuries and is currently in critical condition. Aditya Panse and Aseem Singh were also brutally assaulted and suffered serious injuries.

Following the incident, the Kurla police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, and initiated a detailed investigation.

The attack sparked widespread outrage among BJP workers and local residents. Members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest march demanding strict action against the accused, illegal hawkers and errant auto-rickshaw drivers. Protesters also held a demonstration outside the Kurla police station for nearly two to three hours.

Police officials assured the demonstrators that stringent action would be taken against those involved in the attack and against illegal hawkers and auto-rickshaw drivers found violating the law.

Main Accused Arrested

Senior Inspector Vikas Mehmankar of Kurla police station said a joint action plan would be prepared after a meeting with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and L Ward. Following this assurance, the protest was withdrawn.

On Monday, police arrested the main accused and removed hawkers from the spot where the incident occurred. Police said further investigation is underway and efforts are being intensified to apprehend the remaining accused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/